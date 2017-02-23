版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-Hillenbrand announces $100 mln increase in share repurchase plan

Feb 23 Hillenbrand Inc

* Says authorization is effective immediately and brings maximum cumulative repurchase authorization to $200 million

* Hillenbrand announces $100 million increase in share repurchase plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐