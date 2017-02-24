BRIEF-Hilton announces $1 bln buyback program, corporate name change

BRIEF-Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care SOFIA Influenza A+B Assay
* Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care Sofia Influenza A+B Assay
Feb 24 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Hilton announces $1 billion stock repurchase program, quarterly dividend and corporate name change
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc says board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share of Hilton's common stock
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Company's board of directors has approved changing company's corporate name to "Hilton Inc."
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc says common stock will continue to trade on New York Stock Exchange under symbol "HLT" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of $300 million of 7.15 pct preferred stock offering
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Treasury is reviewing licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran, department head Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea.