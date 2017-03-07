BRIEF-Hilton announces launch of senior notes offering

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
March 7 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Hilton announces launch of senior notes offering
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027
* Indirect unit intend to use proceeds from offering with available cash to redeem all of their outstanding 5.625% senior notes due 2021
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals