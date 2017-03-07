BRIEF-Hilton announces launch of senior notes offering

March 7 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Hilton announces launch of senior notes offering

* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027

* Indirect unit intend to use proceeds from offering with available cash to redeem all of their outstanding 5.625% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)