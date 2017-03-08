版本:
BRIEF-Hilton announces pricing of senior notes offering

March 7 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Hilton announces pricing of senior notes offering

* finalized terms of offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2025

* Finalized terms of offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
