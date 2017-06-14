版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering

June 14 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc:

* Says secondary offering of 9.65 million shares

* Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
