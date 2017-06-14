版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations announces secondary offering

June 14 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

* Hilton grand vacations announces secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of common stock

* Hilton grand vacations - ‍certain selling stockholders affiliated with blackstone group l.p. Commenced a secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
