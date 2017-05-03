BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc
* Hilton Grand Vacations reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.72 to $1.88
* Net income for Q1 was $50 million, a 4.2 percent increase from same period in 2016
* Hilton Grand Vacations Inc - Contract sales for Q1 increased 9.5 percent from same period in 2016
* FY net income is projected to be between $170 million and $186 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hilton Grand Vacations Inc qtrly total revenues $399 million versus $370 million
* Q1 revenue view $377.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.