FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Hilton reports second quarter results, raises full year outlook
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点23分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Hilton reports second quarter results, raises full year outlook

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.47 to $0.51 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees full year 2017 diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, to be between $1.78 and $1.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings sees full year 2017 system-wide RevPAR to increase between 1.0 and 3 percent on comparable and currency neutral basis versus 2016

* Hilton Worldwide sees Q3 2017 system-wide RevPAR increase between 0.0 percent and 2.0 percent on comparable and currency neutral basis versus Q3 of 2016

* Hilton Worldwide sees full year 2017 capital expenditures, excluding amounts reimbursed by hotel owners, between $150 million and $200 million

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees increasing luxury distribution by approximately 15 percent this year

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 1.8 percent on a currency neutral basis for Q2 compared to prior year

* Hilton Worldwide - raised adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2017 to between $1,880 million and $1,920 million, an increase of $20 million at midpoint

* Hilton Worldwide - raised cash available for capital return guidance for FY 2017 to between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion, an increase of $100 million at midpoint

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Q2 revenue $2.35 billion

* Q2 revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below