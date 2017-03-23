版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei

March 24 Nikkei:

* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei

* Hitachi Zosen will invest 20 pct of the total capital and also raise funds from general investors - Nikkei

* The Japan bank for international cooperation and a private-sector lender to contribute $12.4 million for Hitachi Zosen's biogas facility - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2nVZPa6) Further company coverage:
