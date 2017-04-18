版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 15:21 BJT

BRIEF-Hitgen, Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel DNA-encoded libraries

April 18 (Reuters) -

* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries

* Hitgen - Pfizer will fund the research at Hitgen

