BRIEF-HMS Holdings Corp posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.14

May 10 HMS Holdings Corp
* HMS Holdings Corp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $114.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HMS Holdings Corp - anticipate approximately $35 million of revenue from eliza this year
* HMS Holdings - total company year-over-year revenue growth guidance for 2017 raised to about 15 pct, based on projected $35 million contribution from Eliza
* HMS Holdings Corp sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $28 million
* HMS Holdings sees FY 2017 margin improvement of 125-150 basis points and operating cash flow of $90-110 million,including $3-5 million from Eliza Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit