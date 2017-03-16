BRIEF-HMS Holdings expects impact to CMS reserve liability to be within range of $5 mln

March 16 Hms Holdings Corp
* Hms holdings provides an update on status of fiscal
year-end sec reporting: estimated impact on fy2016 cms reserve
liability
* Hms holdings- on march 2 filed form 12b-25 disclosing that
co would be unable to file annual report on form 10-k for fiscal
year ended dec 31, 2016
* Hms holdings -expects range of impact to cms reserve
liability to be within a range of $5 million increase or
decrease to recorded reserve at dec. 31, 2016
* Hms holdings - is unable to file form 10-k because needs
time to complete review of cms reserve, related internal
controls over financial reporting
