BRIEF-HNI Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26

April 19 HNI Corp:
* HNI Corporation reports earnings for first quarter fiscal
year 2017
* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.65 to $0.72
excluding items
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 sales $477.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $470.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.80 to $3.10
excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 percent
* HNI Corp - for q2, organic sales are expected to be up 4
to 7 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.94, revenue view $2.23
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HNI Corp - full year organic sales are expected to be up 3
to 6 percent.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $541.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
