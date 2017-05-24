版本:
BRIEF-Hoegh LNG Partners Q1 earnings per common unit public $0.40

May 24 Hoegh Lng Partners Lp

* Qtrly earnings per common unit public $0.40

* Hoegh LNG Partners LP reports preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue $35.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
