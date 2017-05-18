BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corp announces repayment of maturing mortgages and refinancing transactions

May 18 Holloway Lodging Corp
* Holloway Lodging Corp announces repayment of maturing
mortgages and refinancing transactions
* Has refinanced all of its 2017 mortgage maturities
* Has entered into a credit facility with a syndicate of
lenders led by CWB Franchise Finance
* Credit facility consists of a $50.0 million term loan and
a $30.0 million revolver
* Holloway Lodging- has repaid an aggregate of $90.3 million
of debt set to mature in 2017, as of May 17, Holloway has total
debt outstanding of $212.4 million
* Holloway Lodging - has also entered into a commitment
letter for a mortgage secured by two hotels located in Alberta
with an Alberta-based credit union
* Holloway Lodging - mortgage expected to have maximum
principal amount of $17.5 million, interest rate of 4.25 pct, an
amortization period of 15 years & a 5-year term
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: