BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Holloway Lodging Corp
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.01
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03
* Says expect results of its western canada hotels to gradually improve as year progresses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)