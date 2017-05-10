BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01

May 10 Holloway Lodging Corp

* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.01

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03

Says expect results of its western canada hotels to gradually improve as year progresses