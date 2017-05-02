BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners L.P. reports first quarter results

May 2 Holly Energy Partners Lp:

* Holly Energy Partners L.P. reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $105.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.3 million

* Qtrly net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners for Q1 $0.13 per diluted limited partner unit

* Holly Energy Partners - excluding loss on early extinguishment of debt, net income attributable to co for Q1 $0.32 per diluted limited partner unit

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: