BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners posted qtrly total revenues of $112.5 mln

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Holly Energy Partners Lp -
* Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners for q4 was $0.40 per diluted limited partner unit
* Qtrly total revenues $112.5 million versus $97.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $106.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly overall pipeline volumes were down 5 pct compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2kH4UVI] Further company coverage:
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada