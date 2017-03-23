版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 02:07 BJT

BRIEF-HollyFrontier CEO Damiris' 2016 total compensation was $9 mln vs $6.8 mln in 2015 - SEC filing

March 23 HollyFrontier Corp:

* CEO George J. Damiris's 2016 total compensation was $9 million versus $6.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2nI3oUd) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐