BRIEF-HollyFrontier qtrly earnings 30 cents/shr

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Hollyfrontier Corp
* Hollyfrontier corporation reports quarterly net income
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.30
* Quarterly loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Hollyfrontier corp - qtrly sales and other revenue $ 2,955 million versus $2,943 million
* Q4 revenue view $2.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hollyfrontier corp - "have achieved approximately $300 million of $700 million in annual ebitda improvements targeted by 2018"
* Hollyfrontier corp - qtrly production levels averaged approximately 453,000 barrels per day
* Hollyfrontier corp - crude oil charges averaged 432,000 bpd for current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.