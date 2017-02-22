版本:
BRIEF-HollyFrontier qtrly earnings 30 cents/shr

Feb 22 Hollyfrontier Corp

* Hollyfrontier corporation reports quarterly net income

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.30

* Quarterly loss per share $0.06 excluding items

* Hollyfrontier corp - qtrly sales and other revenue $ 2,955 million versus $2,943 million

* Q4 revenue view $2.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hollyfrontier corp - "have achieved approximately $300 million of $700 million in annual ebitda improvements targeted by 2018"

* Hollyfrontier corp - qtrly production levels averaged approximately 453,000 barrels per day

* Hollyfrontier corp - crude oil charges averaged 432,000 bpd for current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
