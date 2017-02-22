BRIEF-HollyFrontier says encouraged by new administration's plan - conf call

Feb 22 HollyFrontier Corp:

* HollyFrontier says "encouraged by the new administration's energy plan and pro-growth economic policies" - conf call

* HollyFrontier - don't think the border adjustment tax will go through - exec on conf call

* HollyFrontier -running Woods Cross Refinery at reduced rates of 30,000 to 31,000 barrels per day (bpd) - exec on conf call Further company coverage: