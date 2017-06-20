版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Hologic announces FDA clearance of Aptima Assay to detect herpes simplex virus 1 & 2

June 20 Hologic Inc

* Hologic announces FDA clearance of Aptima® assay to detect herpes simplex virus 1 & 2

* Hologic Inc says test will be commercially available in 50 United States, U.S. territories and Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐