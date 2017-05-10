BRIEF-Hologic announces Q2 revenue $715.4 million

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Hologic Inc
* Hologic announces financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.84
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $715.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $685.4 million
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Sees 2017 GAAP revenue $3,050 to $3,080 million
* Sees 2017 GAAP EPS $2.44 to $2.48
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP EPS $1.98 to $2.02
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP revenue $3,050 to $3,080 million
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP revenue $790 to $805 million
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.48 to $0.50
* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS $0.22 to $0.24
* Sees Q3 GAAP revenue $790 to $805 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $815.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit