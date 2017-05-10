版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Hologic announces Q2 revenue $715.4 million

May 10 Hologic Inc

* Hologic announces financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.84

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $715.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $685.4 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Sees 2017 GAAP revenue $3,050 to $3,080 million

* Sees 2017 GAAP EPS $2.44 to $2.48

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP EPS $1.98 to $2.02

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP revenue $3,050 to $3,080 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP revenue $790 to $805 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.48 to $0.50

* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS $0.22 to $0.24

* Sees Q3 GAAP revenue $790 to $805 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $815.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐