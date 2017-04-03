版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Hologic delivers notice that holders of 2.00pct convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert

April 3 Hologic Inc:

* Hologic delivers notice that holders of 2.00pct convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
