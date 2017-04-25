BRIEF-Home Bancorp posts Q1 earnings per share $0.69

April 25 Home Bancorp Inc

* Home Bancorp announces first quarter 2017 results and increases its quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Home Bancorp Inc says net interest income for q1 of 2017 totaled $16.0 million, an increase of $367,000, or 2 pct, compared to Q4 of 2016

* Home Bancorp Inc - its board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: