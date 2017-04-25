BRIEF-Home Bancorp posts Q1 earnings per share $0.69

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Home Bancorp Inc
* Home Bancorp announces first quarter 2017 results and increases its quarterly dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Home Bancorp Inc says net interest income for q1 of 2017 totaled $16.0 million, an increase of $367,000, or 2 pct, compared to Q4 of 2016
* Home Bancorp Inc - its board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.