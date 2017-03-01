版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Home Bancshares and Centennial Bank announce completion of acquisition of Bank of Commerce

March 1 Home Bancshares Inc

* Home Bancshares Inc and Centennial Bank announce completion of the acquisition of the Bank Of Commerce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
