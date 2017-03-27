BRIEF-Home Bancshares says Stonegate to pay termination fee $36 mln if deal falls through - SEC filing

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Home Bancshares Inc
* Home Bancshares - termination fee $36 million will be payable by Stonegate upon termination of agreement under certain, limited circumstances - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oanqnL) Further company coverage:
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results