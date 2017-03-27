版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Home Bancshares says Stonegate to pay termination fee $36 mln if deal falls through - SEC filing

March 28 Home Bancshares Inc

* Home Bancshares - termination fee $36 million will be payable by Stonegate upon termination of agreement under certain, limited circumstances - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oanqnL) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐