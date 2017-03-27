BRIEF-Home BancShares to buy Stonegate Bank

March 27 Home Bancshares Inc -

* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate

* Stonegate will merge into Centennial and shareholders of stonegate will receive proceeds from transaction of approximately $749.8 million

* Holders of outstanding stock options of stonegate will receive about $28.6 million in cash in cancellation of their options immediately before merger

* Deal consists of approximately $50.0 million in cash and approximately $699.8 million of home common stock.

* Total transaction value of approximately $778.4 million.