2017年 5月 8日

BRIEF-Home Capital announces Claude Lamoureux, Paul Haggis and Sharon Sallows to join Board

May 8 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital announces Claude Lamoureux, Paul Haggis and sharon sallows to join board; Brenda Eprile named chair

* Says Brenda Eprile appointed chairman of the board

* Home Capital Group Inc - announced appointment of Brenda Eprile to role of chair of board

* Says William Falk resigned from the board

* Home Capital Group Inc - Eprile becomes chair of board, replacing Kevin Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
