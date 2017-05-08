BRIEF-Home Capital announces Claude Lamoureux, Paul Haggis and Sharon Sallows to join Board

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital announces Claude Lamoureux, Paul Haggis and sharon sallows to join board; Brenda Eprile named chair
* Says William Falk resigned from the board
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.