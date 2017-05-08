BRIEF-Home Capital announces Claude Lamoureux, Paul Haggis and Sharon Sallows to join Board

May 8 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital announces Claude Lamoureux, Paul Haggis and sharon sallows to join board; Brenda Eprile named chair

* Says William Falk resigned from the board

* Home Capital Group Inc - Eprile becomes chair of board, replacing Kevin Smith