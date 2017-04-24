BRIEF-Home Capital announces pending retirement of Gerald Soloway

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc
* Says Robert Blowes appointed interim CFO
* Says Gerald Soloway to retire from the board
* Robert Blowes to become interim chief financial officer following Q1 filing
* Home capital announces pending retirement of Gerald Soloway, appointment of Robert Blowes as interim CFO and deposit access maintained
* Blowes will serve as interim CFO until company concludes its search for a new CEO, who will select a permanent replacement
* "Company is actively recruiting a CEO, and a successor will be named as soon as possible" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: