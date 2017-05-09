BRIEF-Home Capital announces plan to sell or place mortgage commitments and renewals

May 9 Home Capital Group Inc :
* Home capital announces plan to sell or place mortgage
commitments and renewals
* Third party to purchase as much as $1 billion in
qualifying uninsured mortgages
* Third party has indicated its non-binding intention to
purchase or accept commitments for up to $500 million in insured
mortgages
* Arrangement with third party that wishes to purchase
funded mortgages or accept mortgage commitments and renewals up
to a total of $1.5 billion
* Third party has also indicated an interest in further
expansion of the arrangement at a later date
* Co, advisers continue to work toward seeking lower cost
sustainable funding solutions and to evaluate strategic
alternatives
* Also announced intention to pay back 100% or $325 million
of outstanding 2.35% notes at scheduled maturity date, may 24
* Company will continue to offer mortgages in most of its
existing product categories, however at reduced volumes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: