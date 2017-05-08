BRIEF-Home Capital announces suspension of dividend

May 8 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposit withdrawals; announces suspension of dividend

* Home Capital Group Inc - has drawn down a total of $1.4 billion from its $2 billion credit line, terms of which were announced by company on April 27, 2017.

* Announced Suspension of its quarterly dividend to prudently manage liquidity.

* Continue to work towards seeking lower cost sustainable funding solutions and to evaluate strategic alternatives