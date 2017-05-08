BRIEF-Home Capital announces suspension of dividend

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposit withdrawals; announces suspension of dividend
* Home Capital Group Inc - has drawn down a total of $1.4 billion from its $2 billion credit line, terms of which were announced by company on April 27, 2017.
* Announced Suspension of its quarterly dividend to prudently manage liquidity.
* Continue to work towards seeking lower cost sustainable funding solutions and to evaluate strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing