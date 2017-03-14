BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces proposed class action lawsuit

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 15 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital Group discloses OSC notices to individuals and class action filing
* Says staff of OSC has issued enforcement notices to several current and former officers and directors of company
* Home Capital Group Inc says the individuals have opportunity to respond to notices before OSC staff determines whether to commence proceedings
* Home Capital-statement of claim, notice of action have been filed with Ontario court against co, 3 officers or former officers regarding class action lawsuit
* Home Capital -statement of claim seeks permission to commence class action proceeding for alleged misrepresentations in public disclosure in 2014, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard