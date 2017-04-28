版本:
BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces resignation of Jim Keohane from board

April 27 Home Capital Group Inc

* Announces resignation of Jim Keohane from board

* Keohane is president and CEO of healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, which today agreed to provide $2 billion line of credit to Co

