BRIEF-Home Capital Group Inc update on liquidity and deposits

June 14 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12

* Home Capital Group Inc - HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of June 13 versus $104.6 million as of June 12

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $‍12,051.2​ million as of June 13 versus $12,052.5 million as of June 12

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $‍137​ million as of June 13 versus $141 million as of June 12

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $‍137​ million as of June 13 versus $141 million as of June 12