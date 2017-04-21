版本:
BRIEF-Home Capital Group pre-announces first-quarter EPS

April 21 Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital Group pre-announces first-quarter EPS and issues message to shareholders from chair

* Expects to report Q1 earnings of $0.90 per share, and $1.02 adjusted per share

* Home Capital Group Inc - increase in Q1 adjusted earnings per share was driven by strong results in company's core residential mortgage business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
