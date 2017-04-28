BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on deposit withdrawals

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on deposit withdrawals
* Says HISA withdrawals for day were approximately $290 million as compared to $472 million on Wednesday, April 26
* Says balance of HISA deposits is expected to be approximately $521 million on Friday, April 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes