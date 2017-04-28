版本:
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on deposit withdrawals

April 28 Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital provides update on deposit withdrawals

* Says HISA withdrawals for day were approximately $290 million as compared to $472 million on Wednesday, April 26

* Says balance of HISA deposits is expected to be approximately $521 million on Friday, April 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
