BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

May 16 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and
credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May
15, 2017
* Company continues to maintain sufficient aggregate
liquidity and credit capacity
* Home Capital Group- Home trust high interest savings
account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $121
million position as of Monday May 15, 2017
* Home Capital - Total guaranteed investment certificate
deposits, including Oaken and broker GICs, stood at about $12.38
billion as of Monday May 15, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $160
million as of May 15 versus $167 million as of May 12
