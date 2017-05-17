BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $117 million
* Home Capital - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Tuesday May 16, 2017
* Home Capital - total guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) deposits stood at about $12.36 billion, Oaken savings accounts stood at about $146 million as of May 16
* Home Capital - GICs in a cashable position $153 million as of Tuesday, May 16 versus $160 million as of May 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.