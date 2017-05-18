版本:
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

May 18 Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16

* Home Trust High Interest Savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $120 million as of May 17

* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.47 billion as of Wednesday May 17, 2017

* Total GIC deposits, including Oaken and broker GICs, stood at approximately $12.35 billion as of Wednesday May 17

* Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
