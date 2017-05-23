BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

May 23 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144
million as of may 22
* Home capital group inc - as of may 22, hisa deposit
balances stood at about $115.0 million
* Home capital group inc - aggregate available liquidity and
credit capacity of approximately $1.46 billion on may 22
* Home capital - received additional draw of $250 million on
credit facility in preparation for repayment of deposit notes
which is scheduled for may 24, 2017
* Undrawn portion of credit facility stands at $350 million,
as of may 22, 2017
* Home capital - total guaranteed investment certificate
(gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at
approximately $12.33 billion on may 22
