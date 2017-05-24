BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity, deposits and maturities

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital completes repayment of deposit notes and provides update on liquidity, deposits and maturities
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 23 versus $144 million as of may 22
* Home capital group inc - as of may 23, hisa deposit balances stood at about $113.3 million versus 115 million as of may 22
* Home capital group inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.14 billion as of may 23
* Home capital group-total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.30 billion as of may 23
* Home capital group inc - reported it has repaid $325 million of its outstanding deposit notes due may 24, 2017
* Home capital group - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity, credit capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.