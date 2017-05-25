BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

May 25 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - aggregate available liquidity and
credit capacity $1.11 billion as of may 24
* Home capital group inc - home trust high interest savings
account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $111
million as of may 24
* Home capital group inc - continues to maintain sufficient
aggregate liquidity and credit capacity as of may 24, 2017
* Home capital - total guaranteed investment certificate
(gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at
approximately $12.30 billion as of may 24
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable and credit
capacity position was $148 million as of may 24 versus $145
million as of may 23
