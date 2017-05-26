BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
May 26 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
* Home capital group inc - as of may 25, hisa deposit balances stood at about $110.6 million versus $111.4 million as of may 24
* Home capital group inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.07 billion on may 25
* Home capital group inc - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity as of may 25, 2017
* Home capital - total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.28 billion as of may 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.