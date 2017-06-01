BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 1 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position
$142 million as of may 31 versus $141 million on may 30
* Home Capital Group Inc - as of May 31, HISA deposit
balances stood at about $107.9 million versus $108.4 million
as of May 30
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate liquidity and credit
capacity was $1.10 billion as of may 31 versus $1.08 billion
as of May 30
* Home Capital Group Inc - continues to maintain sufficient
aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment
certificate (gic) deposits was $12.21 billion as of may 31
versus $12.20 billion as of may 30
