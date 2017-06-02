BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 2 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - reported it continues to
maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home Capital-total guaranteed investment certificate
(gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at
approximately $12.20 billion as of june 1
* Home Capital Group Inc- home trust high interest savings
account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $108
million as of june 1
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity
and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.11 billion as of
june 1
* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position was
$144 million as of june 1 versus $142 million as of may 31
