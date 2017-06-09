版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 10日 星期六 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 9 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7

* Home Capital Group - hisa deposit balances were ‍$105.5​ million as of june 8 versus $105.9 million as of june 7

* Home Capital Group - gics in a cashable $140 million as of june 8 versus $140 million as of june 7

* Home Capital Group - total gic deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about ‍$12.11​ billion as of june 8

* Home Capital Group- ‍continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
