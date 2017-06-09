BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 9 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and
credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion
as of june 7
* Home Capital Group - hisa deposit balances were $105.5
million as of june 8 versus $105.9 million as of june 7
* Home Capital Group - gics in a cashable $140 million as
of june 8 versus $140 million as of june 7
* Home Capital Group - total gic deposits, including oaken
and broker gics, stood at about $12.11 billion as of june 8
* Home Capital Group- continues to maintain sufficient
aggregate liquidity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: