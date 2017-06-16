BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 16 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and
credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11
billion as of june 14
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment
certificate deposits $12,046.5 million as of june 15 versus
$12,059.6 million as of june 14
* Home Capital Group Inc - HISA deposit balances $98.7
million as of june 15 versus $103.9 million as of june 14
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position
$142 million as of june 15 versus $136 million as of june 14
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: