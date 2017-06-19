版本:
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 19 Home Capital Group Inc-

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - hisa deposit balances $$98.5 million as of june 16 versus $98.7 million as of june 15

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,032.2 million as of june 16 versus $12,046.5 million as of june 15

* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $141 million as of june 16 versus $142 million as of june 15

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.10 billion as of june 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
