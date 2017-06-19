BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Home Capital Group Inc-
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - hisa deposit balances $$98.5 million as of june 16 versus $98.7 million as of june 15
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,032.2 million as of june 16 versus $12,046.5 million as of june 15
* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $141 million as of june 16 versus $142 million as of june 15
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.10 billion as of june 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.