BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 22 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $141
million as of June 21 versus $142 million as of June 20
* Home Capital Group Inc - Home Trust high interest savings
account $111.8 million as of June 21 versus $111.8 million as of
june 20
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and
credit capacity stood at approximately $1.25 billion as of June
21
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment
certificate deposits $12,025.7 million as of June 21 versus
$12,017.5 million as of June 20
